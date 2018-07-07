Boxberger worked a perfect ninth inning to claim his 21st save of the season Friday in the Diamondbacks' 3-1 victory over the Padres.

After blowing saves in back-to-back appearances in late June, Boxberger has burnished his job security as the team's closer by converting his last five chances while allowing only one run on two hits and two walks over five innings. The 30-year-old's 4.6 BB/9 is still somewhat of an eyesore and may continue to inflate his WHIP, but it will likely take a prolonged string of hiccups in the ninth inning before Boxberger cedes closing duties to Archie Bradley or Yoshihisa Hirano.