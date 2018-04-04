Boxberger earned his second save of the season in Wednesday's 3-0 triumph over the Dodgers. He walked and struck out two batters as part of a scoreless ninth inning.

With the Diamondbacks holding a three-run lead entering the final frame, Boxberger's save chance was less pressure packed than his first of the season against the Rockies back on March 30, but the right-hander's erratic control made things more interesting than anticipated. In addition to the two walks, Boxberger also uncorked a wild pitch before settling down and ending the game with a strikeout of Enrique Hernandez. While he has yet to let in a run this season, Boxberger has needed at least 20 pitches to get through all three of his innings. He'll need to improve his efficiency if he's to build up more job security at the back of the Arizona bullpen.