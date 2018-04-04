Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Records second save
Boxberger earned his second save of the season in Wednesday's 3-0 triumph over the Dodgers. He walked and struck out two batters as part of a scoreless ninth inning.
With the Diamondbacks holding a three-run lead entering the final frame, Boxberger's save chance was less pressure packed than his first of the season against the Rockies back on March 30, but the right-hander's erratic control made things more interesting than anticipated. In addition to the two walks, Boxberger also uncorked a wild pitch before settling down and ending the game with a strikeout of Enrique Hernandez. While he has yet to let in a run this season, Boxberger has needed at least 20 pitches to get through all three of his innings. He'll need to improve his efficiency if he's to build up more job security at the back of the Arizona bullpen.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Picks up save against Rockies•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Set to close for Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Looking good in spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Returns to mound Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Looks good during bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Dealing with arm soreness•
-
Eligibity update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...