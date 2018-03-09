Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Returns to mound Thursday
Boxberger (arm) threw a scoreless inning in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Boxberger missed some time this spring with general soreness in his throwing arm but was able to throw an effective bullpen session earlier this week and ultimately made his return to the field Thursday. The reliever's fastball was reportedly sitting in the 91-to-93 MPH range, which is roughly in line with his average velocity from last season. The 29-year-old is firmly in the mix for the Diamondbacks' closer role heading into the season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Looks good during bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Dealing with arm soreness•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: In mix for closer role this spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Avoids arbitration with D-backs•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Traded to Arizona•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Picks up fourth win•
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...