Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Returns to mound Thursday

Boxberger (arm) threw a scoreless inning in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Boxberger missed some time this spring with general soreness in his throwing arm but was able to throw an effective bullpen session earlier this week and ultimately made his return to the field Thursday. The reliever's fastball was reportedly sitting in the 91-to-93 MPH range, which is roughly in line with his average velocity from last season. The 29-year-old is firmly in the mix for the Diamondbacks' closer role heading into the season.