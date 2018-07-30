Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Saves 25th game
Boxberger struck out two without allowing a baserunner in the ninth inning to earn his 25th save of the season Sunday against the Padres.
Boxberger bounced back after he blew his fifth save of the season on Thursday night against the Cubs, retiring the Padres in order on Sunday. His 25 saves are good enough for third in the National League, and he has shown no signs of relinquishing the closer role. He has an impressive 54 strikeouts in 38.2 innings this season, paired with a 3.49 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.
