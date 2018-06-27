Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Scoreless inning for 18th save
Boxberger struck out one in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 18th save of the season Tuesday against the Marlins.
Boxberger worked efficiently in this one, throwing seven of 11 pitches for strikes as he sat down the side in order. He blew consecutive save opportunities last week, but he's bounced back with a pair of scoreless outings. Boxberger still has a 3.49 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP, meaning he'll need to enjoy some sustained success to hang on to his job title.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Bounces back with save versus Pirates•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Blows save in extras•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Implodes to blow save•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Picks up one-out save•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Gets 15th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Blows save chance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...