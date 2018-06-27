Boxberger struck out one in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 18th save of the season Tuesday against the Marlins.

Boxberger worked efficiently in this one, throwing seven of 11 pitches for strikes as he sat down the side in order. He blew consecutive save opportunities last week, but he's bounced back with a pair of scoreless outings. Boxberger still has a 3.49 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP, meaning he'll need to enjoy some sustained success to hang on to his job title.