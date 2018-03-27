Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Set to close for Arizona
Manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Boxberger will be the Diamondbacks' closer to open the season, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
With Opening Day just days away, Lovullo has finally picked his ninth-inning man, going with Boxberger over the likes of Archie Bradley and Yoshihisa Hirano. Boxberger has plenty of experience as an end-gamer, notching 41 saves for the Rays back in 2015. While he's struggled to stay healthy over the past two seasons, he seemed to find his form in September of last year, posting a 0.96 ERA and 17:2 K:BB across 9.1 innings.
