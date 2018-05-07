Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Slams door for save No. 11
Boxberger allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three Sunday as he picked up the save against Houston.
Boxberger allowed two baserunners in the ninth inning, but he was able to work out of it to preserve a 3-1 win over the Atros. He's a perfect 11-for-11 in save opportunities following Sunday's game and has been rock solid out of the closer's role in 2018, sporting a 1.80 ERA with 20 strikeouts across 15 innings.
