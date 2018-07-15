Boxberger gave up a hit but struck out the side in a scoreless inning Saturday to save the Diamondbacks' victory over the Braves.

Boxberger continued his excellent campaign as Arizona's closer and has converted each of his last eight save opportunities. He's 24-for-28 in that category on the year and has established a firm grasp on this job. He's complemented that solid success rate with a 3.06 ERA and 12.5 K/9, even with his shaky 4.6 BB/9.