Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Strikes out side
Boxberger retired all three hitters he faced via strikeout Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 win over the Cubs.
Boxberger hasn't been afforded any save chances since prior to the All-Star break, but he's continued to display dominant form while making two lower-leverage appearances in the second half. The closer has yet to allow a run over eight innings in July and has given up one hit while posting a 13:3 K:BB.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Strikes out side for 24th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Nails down 23rd save•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Records save No. 21•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Notches 20th save of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Scoreless inning for 18th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Bounces back with save versus Pirates•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...