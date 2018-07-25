Boxberger retired all three hitters he faced via strikeout Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 win over the Cubs.

Boxberger hasn't been afforded any save chances since prior to the All-Star break, but he's continued to display dominant form while making two lower-leverage appearances in the second half. The closer has yet to allow a run over eight innings in July and has given up one hit while posting a 13:3 K:BB.