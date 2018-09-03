Boxberger (2-5) allowed two earned runs on two walks and managed to record just one out before taking the loss Sunday against the Dodgers.

Boxberger walked the first two batters he faced, then recorded one out on a sacrifice bunt prior to being pulled in favor of Archie Bradley. Bradley then surrendered a two-RBI double to Matt Kemp to end the game, handing the loss to Boxberger. The misstep continued his struggles in post All-Star break action, as he has been charged with multiple earned runs in three of his 14 appearances. There hasn't been any indication he'll lose his role as closer with the Diamondbacks preferring to reserve Archie Bradley for a high-leverage role, though Boxberger's recent struggles make the closer situation in Arizona worth keeping an eye on.