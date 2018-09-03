Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Takes loss
Boxberger (2-5) allowed two earned runs on two walks and managed to record just one out before taking the loss Sunday against the Dodgers.
Boxberger walked the first two batters he faced, then recorded one out on a sacrifice bunt prior to being pulled in favor of Archie Bradley. Bradley then surrendered a two-RBI double to Matt Kemp to end the game, handing the loss to Boxberger. The misstep continued his struggles in post All-Star break action, as he has been charged with multiple earned runs in three of his 14 appearances. There hasn't been any indication he'll lose his role as closer with the Diamondbacks preferring to reserve Archie Bradley for a high-leverage role, though Boxberger's recent struggles make the closer situation in Arizona worth keeping an eye on.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...