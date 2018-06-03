Goldberg was traded to the Diamondbacks on Sunday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Goldberg spent the first month of his 2018 season with Double-A Birmingham of the White Sox organization, where he posted a 2.82 ERA over 22.1 innings of relief. The 28-year-old allowed 11 runs over 11 relief appearances for the White Sox last season. He'll be a minor-league bullpen arms with the Diamondbacks.