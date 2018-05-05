Shipley was called up to the big leagues Saturday.

The Diamondbacks have three starters on the disabled list, so they'll turn to Shipley for at least one start. The 26-year-old has a 5.40 ERA in 95 career big-league innings, and his underlying numbers back up his ERA, with a 14.3 percent strikeout rate and a 10.1 percent walk rate. He hasn't looked any better through six starts for Triple-A Reno this season, as his ERA there sits at 6.40.