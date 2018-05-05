Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Called up to majors
Shipley was called up to the big leagues Saturday.
The Diamondbacks have three starters on the disabled list, so they'll turn to Shipley for at least one start. The 26-year-old has a 5.40 ERA in 95 career big-league innings, and his underlying numbers back up his ERA, with a 14.3 percent strikeout rate and a 10.1 percent walk rate. He hasn't looked any better through six starts for Triple-A Reno this season, as his ERA there sits at 6.40.
