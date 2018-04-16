Shipley was one of four Triple-A Reno pitchers that Diamondbacks assistant general manager Jared Porter mentioned as potential replacements in the rotation for Taijuan Walker (forearm), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Walker will undergo an MRI on Monday as the Diamondbacks look to determine the severity of his forearm tightness in addition to a potential return timetable, but the right-hander's placement on the DL means that he'll miss at least one turn through the rotation Friday or Saturday against San Diego. In addition to Shipley, Porter said that Matt Koch, Albert Suarez and Kris Medlen -- all of whom are members of the Reno rotation -- could fill Walker's place, though the latter two seem to be less likely candidates due to their lack of 40-man roster spots. Shipley has been an early standout for Reno (1.59 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 17.1 innings), but it would be difficult to roster him with much confidence even in NL-only formats if he gets the call to the Arizona rotation over Koch, Suarez and Medlen. The 26-year-old owns a 5.40 ERA (5.89 FIP), 1.62 WHIP and 5.7 K/9 across 95 career innings in the majors.