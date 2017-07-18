Shipley is carrying a 12.86 ERA and 2.71 WHIP over 14 innings in his three starts with Triple-A Reno since being demoted from the Diamondbacks on June 29.

Shipley has the misfortune of pitching in one of the more hitter-friendly environments in the minors, but even after accounting for the park factors of the Pacific Coast League, there's no way to put a positive spin on his recent performance. He's posted an ugly 8:7 K:BB over that three-start stretch and has served up a whopping seven home runs, including four in his most recent outing July 14 against El Paso. The Diamondbacks don't have an opening in their big-league rotation, but Shipley would probably be removed from consideration at this time if one existed.