Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Getting lit up at Triple-A
Shipley is carrying a 12.86 ERA and 2.71 WHIP over 14 innings in his three starts with Triple-A Reno since being demoted from the Diamondbacks on June 29.
Shipley has the misfortune of pitching in one of the more hitter-friendly environments in the minors, but even after accounting for the park factors of the Pacific Coast League, there's no way to put a positive spin on his recent performance. He's posted an ugly 8:7 K:BB over that three-start stretch and has served up a whopping seven home runs, including four in his most recent outing July 14 against El Paso. The Diamondbacks don't have an opening in their big-league rotation, but Shipley would probably be removed from consideration at this time if one existed.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Sent back to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Returns to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Struggles in no-decision versus Marlins•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Officially recalled ahead of Sunday start•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: To start Sunday against Marlins•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...