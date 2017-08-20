Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Headed back to minors
Shipley was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Shipley was brought up to the big club Sunday, but his stay in the majors didn't last long. He pitched 5.2 innings of Sunday's contest against the Twins and allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks. Of those seven hits, three were home runs. The Diamondbacks plan on announcing a corresponding move Monday.
