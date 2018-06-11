Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Joins big club
Shipley was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Shipley compiled a 6.48 ERA across 41.2 innings (split between starting and relieving) with Triple-A Reno prior to earning a promotion to the majors. The 26-year-old was recently shifted to a relief role and figures to work in low-leverage situations out of the bullpen during his time with the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
