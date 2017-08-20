Play

Shipley was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

He will pitch out of the Diamondbacks' bullpen, presumably for the rest of the season. Shipley failed to impress as a starter this year at Triple-A, posting a 6.06 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 98 innings. Worse pitching prospects have gone on to have great careers as relievers, but for now, Shipley remains off the fantasy landscape.

