Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Joins big-league bullpen
Shipley was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
He will pitch out of the Diamondbacks' bullpen, presumably for the rest of the season. Shipley failed to impress as a starter this year at Triple-A, posting a 6.06 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 98 innings. Worse pitching prospects have gone on to have great careers as relievers, but for now, Shipley remains off the fantasy landscape.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Set to join Arizona bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Getting lit up at Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Sent back to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Returns to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Struggles in no-decision versus Marlins•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...