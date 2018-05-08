Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Lands on disabled list
Shipley was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation.
The move is retroactive to May 5, so he'll be eligible to return May 15. Shipley has yet to throw for the big club this season and owns a subpar 6.40 ERA and 1.53 WHIP after making six starts (32.1 innings) at Triple-A Reno. In a corresponding move, Silvino Bracho was recalled from Triple-A Reno.
