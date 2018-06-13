Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Optioned to minors
Shipley was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
In a corresponding move, the club reinstated Jeff Mathis from the paternity list. Shipley appeared in two games over the past couple days, tossing a pair of scoreless outings against Pittsburgh while striking out one across three combined innings of relief. Look for Shipley to rejoin the bullpen later on this year.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Joins big club•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Working out of bullpen at Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Returns from DL, option to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Will pitch simulated game Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: To throw bullpen session Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Scheduled to throw Friday•
