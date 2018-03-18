Shipley was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Shipley was jousting for a back-end bullpen role this spring, but despite posting a solid 3.38 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over 5.1 innings of spring ball, will have to begin his 2018 campaign in Reno. The 26-year-old could make his way back to the big leagues during the regular season as an emergency spot starter or an additional bullpen arm. He posted a 5.76 ERA over 25 innings (including three starts) with the Diamondbacks last season.