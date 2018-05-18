Shipley (elbow) was reinstated from he 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Shipley was expected to pitch in an extended spring training game Friday following his successful bullpen session Tuesday, but the Diamondbacks opted to send him straight the the minors instead. Arizona's plans in the starting rotation remain unclear with Robbie Ray (oblique) still on the disabled list, so it could turn out to be a short stay at Reno for Shipley.