Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Scheduled to throw Friday
Shipley (elbow) is expected to start a throwing program Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Shipley was placed on the disabled list Tuesday due to right elbow inflammation, so it's encouraging that he's already going to get back to throwing. It's unclear how long he'll be out, but he's eligible to return May 15.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Lands on disabled list•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Called up to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Could replace Walker in rotation•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Optioned to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Gives up homer in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Unimpressive in spot start•
-
Don't buy these breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...