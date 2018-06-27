Shipley was optioned to Triple-A Reno prior to the Diamondbacks' 5-3 win over the Marlins on Tuesday.

Shipley's latest stint in the majors lasted just two games, with the right-hander receiving the demotion after giving up four runs on four hits and two walks over two innings Monday in Arizona's loss in the series opener. The Diamondbacks had been developing Shipley as a starter since selecting him in the first round of the 2013 first-year player draft, but after finding limited success in that capacity in recent seasons, it appears he has transitioned to a full-time bullpen role.