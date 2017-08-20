Shipley will be recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Shipley seemed like a candidate to start Sunday after he was scratched from his scheduled outing with Reno on Thursday, but the Diamondbacks will turn to T.J. McFarland instead while Shipley will be available out of the bullpen. A former top prospect in the organization, Shipley has seen his stock tumble due to his struggles across two levels this season.