Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: To throw bullpen session Tuesday
Shipley (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Shipley has been out since May 8 with elbow inflammation, so that bullpen session will come exactly a week after he hit the disabled list. The 26-year-old hasn't pitched in the big leagues yet this season and owns an ugly 6.40 ERA through six starts for Triple-A Reno.
