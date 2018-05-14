Shipley (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Shipley has been out since May 8 with elbow inflammation, so that bullpen session will come exactly a week after he hit the disabled list. The 26-year-old hasn't pitched in the big leagues yet this season and owns an ugly 6.40 ERA through six starts for Triple-A Reno.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories