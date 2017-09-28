Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Unimpressive in spot start
Shipley allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters in 3.1 innings Wednesday against the Giants. He didn't factor into the decision.
Shipley started in place of Zack Greinke, whose start was pushed to Friday so that he'll line up to pitch the NL wild-card game on normal rest. It was Shipley's first start since June 4, as he had been working out of the bullpen since his callup at the beginning of September. He tallied 79 pitches Wednesday, so it's unlikely he'll make another appearance in the regular season, leaving his ERA at 5.76 through 25 innings (10 games, three starts). Shipley struggled as a starter for the big club as well as Triple-A Reno, so he'll try and figure out where he went wrong in 2017 with hopes of competing for a rotation spot in 2018.
