Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Will pitch simulated game Friday
Shipley (elbow) is scheduled to pitch an extended spring training game Friday, Justin Toscano of MLB.com reports.
Shipley came out of his bullpen session Tuesday without any issue, so he'll take another step forward in the rehab process by facing hitters in a controlled setting Friday. Assuming the simulated games goes well, Shipley could head out on a minor-league rehab assignment at some point next week. Once he's activated from the 10-day disabled list, Shipley could be an option for the Arizona rotation if Robbie Ray hasn't made a full recovery from a strained oblique by that point.
