Shipley will start Wednesday against the Giants.

Shipley has been summoned four times from the bullpen since being brought up Sept. 1, but he will start Wednesday as the Diamondbacks rearrange their rotation prior to the postseason. Shipley threw 28 pitches in his last outing Saturday and will be pitching on three days rest, so don't expect him to go very deep into Wednesday's contest.

