Shipley has made all five of his appearances with Triple-A Reno out of the bullpen since being activated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to the minors May 18.

Per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, the success Matt Koch and Clay Buchholz have enjoyed at the back end of the rotation in recent weeks coupled with the impending returns of Shelby Miller (elbow) and Robbie Ray (oblique) from the DL convinced the Diamondbacks they had sufficient organizational starting pitching depth. With that in mind, Shipley has been transitioned to a relief role, which Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen believes with increase the right-hander's chances of making an impact with the big club later this season. Before he gets another call to the majors, however, Shipley will probably have to deliver far better results out of the bullpen. In those five relief outings with Reno, Shipley has given up eight runs (seven earned) on 16 hits and five walks over eight frames.