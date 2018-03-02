Diamondbacks' Bradin Hagens: Signs minor-league deal with Diamondbacks
Hagens and the Diamondbacks agreed to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training, Baseball America reports.
Hagens has 2.2 innings of major-league experience, as the former sixth-rounder was a September callup with the Diamondbacks in 2014. He had a fantastic 2016 season in Japan, where he allowed only four home runs in 83.1 innings pitched, and had a 2.92 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP. The 28-year-old's last action in America came in 2015, when he threw a 2.67 ERA in 70.2 innings with Triple-A Durham. He will have to show his strong 2015 and 2016 seasons can translate to major-league production if he wants to win a roster spot as a part of Arizona's bullpen.
