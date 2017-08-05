Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Out of Saturday's lineup

Drury is out of Saturday's lineup against the Giants.

Even with Chris Owings suffering a significant injury, Drury still seems locked into a role where he sits once or twice each week. Daniel Descalso will start at the keystone and hit sixth against righty Chris Stratton.

