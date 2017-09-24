Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Smacks 13th home run

Drury went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 12-6 loss to the Marlins.

With the Marlins bringing a lefty (Dillon Peters) to the hill for a second straight day, Drury drew the start at the keystone, resulting in Daniel Descalso moving to the bench. The duo will continue to share time at the position, as Drury hasn't done enough in a platoon role to warrant a larger slate of at-bats. He's batting an unremarkable .226/.281/.434 in September.