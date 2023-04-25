Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Monday he has no plans to use a four-man rotation, meaning Pfaadt could be called up to take Drey Jameson's spot in the rotation, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. "We have not made any decisions, but I don't think a four-man rotation right now is anything we're interested in," the manager said.

The Diamondbacks demoted Jameson to Triple-A Reno on Monday and, with three days off the next two weeks, could work a four-man rotation for a stretch. However, Lovullo is not inclined to go that way. Pfaadt started last Thursday for Reno. His turn comes up again Wednesday, although a day off Monday sets him up to start Tuesday on normal rest. That would put him on schedule to be available Saturday, the next time Jameson's turn in the rotation is due.