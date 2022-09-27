The Diamondbacks named Pfaadt the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year for 2022, MLB.com reports.

Pfaadt ended his season in style over the weekend, picking up the win for Triple-A Reno while striking out 10. The effort increased his strikeout total to 218 combined between Double-A Amarillo and Reno. He became the first minor leaguer to reach the 200-strikeout milestone since 2011, and the 218 punch-outs were the most by any minor leaguer since Brandon Claussen in 2001 (220). The 23-year-old right-hander, who turns 24 in October, will return to Reno next season.