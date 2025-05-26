Pfaadt did not factor in the decision during Sunday's loss to St. Louis. He yielded three runs on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out five.

Pfaadt gave up a run in each of the first, third and sixth innings, including Masyn Winn's solo shot in the third. Pfaadt has been taken deep five times in his last three outings after giving up just three home runs in his previous six starts. He struck out 41 batters through 46.2 frames to begin the year but has since punched out only eight batters in 15.2 innings. He now owns a 3.90 ERA across 11 starts. He's currently in line for a home tilt against the Nationals next weekend.