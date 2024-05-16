Pfaadt came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Reds, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out nine.

The right-hander generated 30 called or swinging strikes on 93 pitches in one of his best performances of the season, and his only real mistake resulted in a Santiago Espinal solo shot in the fifth inning. Pfaadt extended his quality start streak to four with the effort, a stretch in which he's posted a 3.24 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB through 25 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, but he'll face a tough test on the road early next week against the Dodgers.