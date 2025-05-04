Pfaadt (5-2) took the loss against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out six over 4.2 innings.

Pfaadt had given up four earned runs over his last four starts heading into Saturday, and he got off to a nice start with three strikeouts in the first inning. It was downhill from there for the 26-year-old right-hander, who yielded home runs to Max Kepler and J.T. Realmuto in the second and third innings, respectively, before being tagged for a seventh run in the fourth. Pfaadt's performance rose his ERA and WHIP to 3.79 and 1.24, respectively, over 40.1 innings, and his 43 hits allowed is fifth-most among qualified starters in the National League. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, tentatively slated for next week at home against the Dodgers.