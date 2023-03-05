Pfaadt allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four over three scoreless innings in Saturday's spring start against the Padres.

Pfaadt has thrown zeros through two Cactus League starts, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings. The right-hander's fastball averaged 94.6 mph and topped out at 96.8, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. Carson Kelly, who caught both of Pfaadt's starts, referred to the hurler's four-pitch mix as "unique" and was impressed at how the 24-year-old attacks major-league batters. Pfaadt, the club's top-ranked pitching prospect, has an uphill battle to become Arizona's fifth starter, so it's likely he returns to Triple-A Reno, where he made 10 starts (61.1 IP) in 2022.