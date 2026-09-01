Pfaadt (7-2) allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one batter over six innings in a loss to Philadelphia on Monday.

Pfaadt didn't have his swing-and-stuff going, as he notched only five whiffs and one punchout. Nonetheless, he was able to keep the Phillies mostly in check en route to his eighth quality start of the campaign. Despite that achievement, Pfaadt saw his streak of 21 outings without a loss come to an end -- prior to Monday, his only other defeat came April 11 in his third appearance of the season. He'll try to start a new win streak the next time he takes the mound, which is lined up to be on the road in Houston.