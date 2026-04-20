Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Saves bullpen in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pfaadt allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 6.1 innings in Sunday's 10-4 loss to Toronto.
The results met the definition of a quality start, but Sunday's appearance was Pfaadt's first as a member of the Diamondbacks' bullpen. He gave the club exactly what it needed after starter Ryne Nelson allowed eight runs and retired just one batter. Prior to joining the 'pen, Pfaadt compiled a 5.94 ERA in three starts and was replaced by Merrill Kelly in the rotation.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Nightmarish showing Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Collects win in season debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Activated ahead of season debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Season-high seven Ks in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Moving to bullpen role•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Season debut set for Tuesday•