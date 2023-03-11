Pfaadt allowed four runs on three hits and two walks while striking two over three innings in Friday's spring start against the Reds.

Pfaadt was yanked with two outs in the first after Cincinnati knocked him around and built up his pitch count. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo's wanted to get him out of the damage and have Pfaadt return in the second frame, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. With 30 pitches left in his projected count, the prospect managed to throw another 2.1 innings, allowing one hit during that stretch. He found his rhythm and started landing his breaking stuff after the first inning. The right-hander is competing for the fifth starter job, but Pfaadt, who has minor-league options, is expected to return to Triple-A Reno for start of the 2023 season.