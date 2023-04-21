Pfaadt allowed three hits and one walk while striking out eight over seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

Pfaadt turned in his most dominant performance of the season during a week the organization's parent club underwent a shakeup in the rotation. The Diamondbacks designated Madison Bumgarner for assignment; however, the club opted for Tommy Henry as an initial replacement for a start this coming Monday. Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said logistics were the main reason for that decision, meaning Henry's schedule created the least impact to the current rotation pattern, per Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic. Hazen considered bringing Pfaadt up to start Friday, but the GM acknowledged the cascading effect it would have on the rotation's existing members. Hazen added that he feels Pfaadt is ready to pitch in the majors. The performance of the organization's top pitching prospect appears to back up the GM's claims. After a rocky first start this season, Pfaadt has settled in over three subsequent outings, posting a 1.62 ERA and 18:4 K:BB ratio over 16.2 innings.