Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Solid outing in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pfaadt didn't factor into the decision against the Guardians on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings.
The right-hander gave up a run in each of the first two frames but settled in from there, retiring 15 of the final 18 batters he faced to record his first quality start since June 18. While he's struggled to find consistency this season, the outing was a reminder of Pfaadt's ability to command the zone and navigate a lineup multiple times. Since the All-Star break, the 26-year-old has posted a 4.43 ERA and a 29:8 K:BB over 40.2 innings, and he'll look to build on Wednesday's effort when he makes his next scheduled start against Milwaukee.
