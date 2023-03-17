Pfaadt allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven over four relief innings in Thursday's spring game against the Cubs.

After giving up a solo home run in his first inning of work and getting out of a none-out, runner on third base jam an inning later, Pfaadt was dominant the rest of the way. The right-hander turned heads in what was the best outing among the candidates vying for the fifth starter spot. "He can throw any pitch in any count," manager Torey Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "He had great carry today on his fastball. It's not just 94-95 (mph); it's got good finish to it. It was a very good outing by him today." In 12 spring innings, Pfaadt has a 3.75 ERA with four walks and 15 strikeouts. He was initially viewed as a dark horse for the job, but Pfaadt's pitched better than Tommy Henry (7.71 ERA), Drey Jameson (7.45) and Ryne Nelson (13.50), although results are not necessarily the only thing clubs use to make spring training evaluations.