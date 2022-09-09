Pfaadt has posted a 2.57 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB across 4 innings since his promotion to Triple-A Reno.

Plagued by poor batted-ball luck and a tendency to serve up long balls in Double-A earlier this year, Pfaadt has seen his luck even out since being promoted to Triple-A in early August. He's also been a little less homer-prone, having kept the opposition in the park in three of his last four starts. Pfaadt continues to look like he's on track to crack the big leagues next season, though it might be unwise to expect a major fantasy impact right away.