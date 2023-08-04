Pfaadt (0-5) took the loss Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk over seven innings in a 1-0 loss against the Giants. He struck out seven.

Pfaadt turned in the best start of his young career, generating an absurd 31 called plus swinging strikes on just 84 pitches. The 24-year-old rookie's only blemish came on a Lamonte Wade, Jr. solo shot in the fourth inning, however he didn't receive any run support and was saddle with the loss. In three outings since being recalled from the minors, Pfaadt has posted a 3.42 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB across 18.2 innings. He is currently projected for a tougher matchup against the Dodgers next week.