Pfaadt allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings in Monday's spring game against the Cubs.

Pfaadt made his Cactus League debut and told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that he was "a little antsy" making his first start in the main stadium at Salt River Fields. He averaged 94.s MPH with his fastball, generating two swings-and-misses on the pitch. His whiffs came on a slider and curve. The Diamondbacks' top-ranked pitching prospect is a fringe candidate for the final rotation spot.