Pfaadt didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Yankees after allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three over 4.1 innings.

Pfaadt kept New York scoreless through four innings before running into trouble in the fifth. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out, prompting Arizona to turn to Justin Martinez. Ben Rice's sacrifice fly brought home the only run charged to Pfaadt before Martinez prevented further damage. This was a much-needed bounce-back performance for Pfaadt, who had given up six runs on 10 hits across 6.2 innings against the Rangers the last time out and was coming off a five-start stretch between Aug. 19 and Sept. 12 in which he'd posted a 5.74 ERA with a 23:5 K:BB across 31.1 innings. Pfaadt is scheduled to make his next start against the Padres on the road Friday.