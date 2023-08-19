Pfaadt allowed a hit and three walks while striking out five over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Friday.

Pfaadt carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up a double to Juan Soto. Despite the stellar start -- his third quality start in six outings since returning from Triple-A Reno -- the right-hander wasn't able to collect his first major-league win since he received no run support. Pfaadt is now at a 6.13 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 55:19 K:BB through 61.2 innings over 12 starts, though his outings have been much more convincing during his second stint in the majors. He's lined up to make his next start at home versus the Reds.