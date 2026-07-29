Diamondbacks' Brandyn Garcia: Bags save, part of closer committee

Garcia worked around a walk and struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning to secure his second save of the season in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Pirates.

While facing off against the Nos. 2 through 5 hitters in the Pittsburgh lineup, Garcia navigated a fairly stress-free 17-pitch frame to sew up the win. He could be in the mix for more closing opportunities in the short term, as manager Torey Lovullo told Jack Sommers of SI.com after the game that Paul Sewald -- who leads the team with 24 saves but blew two of his last three chances -- will be moved into a lower-leverage role for the time being. Rather than settling on a designated closer, Lovullo indicated he plans to play the matchups in the ninth inning, so the left-handed Garcia may be deployed primarily against left-handed-heavy portions of the lineup late in games. Lovullo mentioned Jonathan Loaisiga as another pitcher who might factor into the late-inning picture, and Juan Morillo and Kevin Ginkel could also be part of the mix.